Alabama 2022 football schedule announced

When put in context, Alabama’s 34-point win Saturday over Mercer lacked the polish of a 31-point victory the week prior over Miami. Nick Saban was direct in critiquing a malodorous start on offense, and quarterback Bryce Young said the team is not proud of what it put on film against an FCS foe that Vegas pegged to lose by more than 56 points. What changed, exactly, after the same offense went ...