Alabama 2022 football schedule announced

Go ahead and grab your calendar, book your hotels and tell your friends and family the exact dates not to bother you in fall of 2022. We've got a 2022 Alabama football schedule.
The SEC announced the football schedules for next season via a show on SEC Network on Tuesday night. With the dates for the non-conference opponents already announced prior to Tuesday, here's a look at the entire schedule.
Alabama will have an open weekend on Oct. 29.
Game 1: Utah State Aggies
Date: Saturday, Sept. 3
Location: Tuscaloosa
Game 2: Texas Longhorns
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Location: Austin, Texas
Notes: The game will provide Alabama the first chance to face former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who's in his first year coaching Texas. With the Longhorns set to join the SEC, this matchup also provides a glimpse of what's to come. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns last faced each other in Nick Saban's first national championship victory at Alabama, the 2009 BCS National Championship game.
Game 3: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Date: Saturday, Sept. 17
Location: Tuscaloosa
Game 4: Vanderbilt Commodores
Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Location: Tuscaloosa
Notes: Alabama hasn't faced Vanderbilt of the SEC East since 2017. That was a 59-0 route for the Crimson Tide.
Game 5: Arkansas Razorbacks
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Game 6: Texas A&M Aggies
Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
Location: Tuscaloosa
Game 7: Tennessee Volunteers
Date: Saturday, Oct. 15
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Game 8: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, Oct. 22
Location: Tuscaloosa