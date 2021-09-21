 Skip to main content
Alabama 2022 football schedule announced
Alabama 2022 football schedule announced

alabama logo for website

Go ahead and grab your calendar, book your hotels and tell your friends and family the exact dates not to bother you in fall of 2022. We've got a 2022 Alabama football schedule. 

The SEC announced the football schedules for next season via a show on SEC Network on Tuesday night. With the dates for the non-conference opponents already announced prior to Tuesday, here's a look at the entire schedule.

Alabama will have an open weekend on Oct. 29.

Game 1: Utah State Aggies

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Tuscaloosa

Game 2: Texas Longhorns

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Location: Austin, Texas

Notes: The game will provide Alabama the first chance to face former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who's in his first year coaching Texas. With the Longhorns set to join the SEC, this matchup also provides a glimpse of what's to come. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns last faced each other in Nick Saban's first national championship victory at Alabama, the 2009 BCS National Championship game. 

Game 3: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Tuscaloosa

Game 4: Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24 

Location: Tuscaloosa 

Notes: Alabama hasn't faced Vanderbilt of the SEC East since 2017. That was a 59-0 route for the Crimson Tide. 

Game 5: Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Game 6: Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Tuscaloosa

Game 7: Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 8: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Tuscaloosa

Game 9: LSU Tigers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game 10: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Game 11: Austin Peay Governors

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Tuscaloosa

Game 12: Auburn Tigers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: Tuscaloosa

