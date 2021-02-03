Alabama adds 5-star RB Wheaton, 4-star safety Arnold to signing class

Similarly, UA will have Jordan Battle, Daniel Wright and DeMarcco Hellams as draft-eligible safeties after the 2021 season, then Malachi Moore and Brian Branch after the 2022 season. Should the draft force a high rate of attrition at the position, UA has reinforcements in Arnold and December signee Kaine Williams, the Nos. 3 and 11 safeties in the class, respectively.

In some cases, the signings were dabbling in excess at the given position group. The addition of Wheaton will give UA the top running back in the 2019 class, two of the top backs in the 2020 class and the top running back in the 2021 class in its running back room next season.

According to Craig Haubert, ESPN’s College Football National Recruiting Coordinator, he may be the only prospect UA needs at the position in the future.

“They are getting an elite back,” Haubert said. “He’s an interesting prospect because he’s not, in terms of measurable and stature, he’s a pretty average-sized kid, but you watch him on film and he’s kind of got a lengthy frame.”

Wheaton’s big play potential is obvious: once in his junior season, he took eight carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Where Wheaton seems poised for a strong UA career, Haubert said, is in the more refined aspects of his running style.