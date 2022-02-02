Alabama adds tight end to recruiting class

Wednesday was national signing day for the class of 2022 in college football, but for Alabama, it was easy to miss.
The Tide already had signed 22 members of its incoming freshman class on the first day of the early signing period, December 15, and added another in Louisiana’s Kendrick Law two days later.
The only loose end that Alabama tied up Wednesday was earning the commitment of three-star Louisiana tight end Danny Lewis. The school announced shortly later it had received his letter of intent, the 24th of a class that has already seen 13 players enroll early.
Alabama’s 2022 class ranks No. 2 on 247 Sports and No. 1 on Rivals, having jockeyed with Texas A&M for the top spot while holding off No. 3 Georgia.
As it custom, coach Nick Saban held his wrap-up news conference Wednesday afternoon. Here were the highlights:
“Wow, it’s a long time since early signing day,” Nick Saban begins. “We probably all need to adapt a little bit to the changes in the landscape in college football.”
Saban said Alabama was happy to add Danny Lewis today, which “was their goal.”
“I think we satisfied some needs in this class,” Saban said. “I think the key thing for players is to stay focused on what they have to do to develop so when they get an opportunity to play, they can take advantage of it. That’s always our goal.
"We really looked hard for guys in this class that had really good senior years and maybe were a little late developing,” Saban added, noting they were “excited” about Danny Lewis and they have “some need” at tight end. They signed three tight ends in their 2022 class.
On the topic of NIL, Saban said it is good that players have an opportunity to earn money but he hopes there can be a “system” in place.
“I’m not accusing anybody of anything,” Saban said, but he does not think players should decide where they go based off NIL. “I just hope that it doesn’t get to where name, image and likenesses deals are created for high school players to go to a particular institution. I’m not accusing anybody of doing that. I’m not saying anybody did that.”