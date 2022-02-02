Alabama adds tight end to recruiting class

Wednesday was national signing day for the class of 2022 in college football, but for Alabama, it was easy to miss.

The Tide already had signed 22 members of its incoming freshman class on the first day of the early signing period, December 15, and added another in Louisiana’s Kendrick Law two days later.

The only loose end that Alabama tied up Wednesday was earning the commitment of three-star Louisiana tight end Danny Lewis. The school announced shortly later it had received his letter of intent, the 24th of a class that has already seen 13 players enroll early.

Alabama’s 2022 class ranks No. 2 on 247 Sports and No. 1 on Rivals, having jockeyed with Texas A&M for the top spot while holding off No. 3 Georgia.

As it custom, coach Nick Saban held his wrap-up news conference Wednesday afternoon. Here were the highlights:

“Wow, it’s a long time since early signing day,” Nick Saban begins. “We probably all need to adapt a little bit to the changes in the landscape in college football.”

Saban said Alabama was happy to add Danny Lewis today, which “was their goal.”