Alabama adds two more draftees to finish with 10 chosen in NFL Draft

After having six players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Alabama football added two on the second day of the event in Cleveland and two Saturday to finish with 10 total players selected.
Landon Dickerson, a center at Alabama who could play guard or center in the NFL, was taken 37th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round on Friday. He is recovering from a torn ACL but is expected to be ready to play by the time the 2021 season opens.
“We don’t have an exact time frame,” Dickerson said. “My ultimate goal is to be able to do whatever I can to make the team better no matter what stage I’m at this summer or when we get into the season. I want to be able to compete, be at practice, by the start of the season, but obviously things may change.”
But his knee didn’t prevent him from having fun at Alabama’s pro day. He couldn’t do drills so he did cartwheels in the background while quarterback Mac Jones was doing an interview.
“I have a gymnastics background, so I did that for quite a few years,” Dickerson said. “When I was younger, I tumbled a lot. I was told that I wasn’t allowed to do drills at pro day, so I was just trying to find a way to mess with Mac. Mac is one of my good friends and we always mess with each other in interviews, so it was just kind of going back and forth with him.”
One pick later, defensive lineman Christian Barmore was taken by the New England Patriots, who traded two fourth-round picks to move up to get him. Barmore will join former Jones, who was taken in the first round by the Patriots, in New England.
The Patriots already have two former Bama standouts: linebacker Dont'a Hightower and running back Damien Harris.
“It was my favorite team growing up,” Barmore said.
Hightower, a three-time Super Bowl champ and twice a national champion with Alabama, was drafted in the first round by New England in 2012. Harris was picked in the third round in 2019.
“My favorite college team was Alabama, so I love dominance,” Barmore said. “It's like the same program, just in the NFL.”
With the two second-round selections, Alabama became the fastest team to have eight players drafted, doing so in the first 38 picks.
Lineman Deonte Brown was picked by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round Saturday with the 193rd overall selection. Thomas Fletcher, Alabama's long snapper, was also taken in the sixth by the Panthers, going 222nd overall.
The Crimson Tide equaled some history in the first round, with the six total players selected. That tied Miami from the 2004 draft as the most from one school.
Alabama also became the first school in what is known as the common draft era — when teams drafted from a common pool of players so no player could be selected by more than one team, starting after the merger of the NFL with the American Football League in 1966 — to have five offensive players from the same team drafted in the first round.
That first round saw Jaylen Waddle picked by the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall, cornerback Patrick Surtain II go ninth to the Denver Broncos, followed by Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith 10th to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Mac Jones 15th to the New England Patriots, lineman Alex Leatherwood 17th to the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Najee Harris 24th to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Certainly, Alabama always has a very high level of football,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “They're well-coached and well-trained.”