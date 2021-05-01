Alabama adds two more draftees to finish with 10 chosen in NFL Draft

After having six players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Alabama football added two on the second day of the event in Cleveland and two Saturday to finish with 10 total players selected.

Landon Dickerson, a center at Alabama who could play guard or center in the NFL, was taken 37th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round on Friday. He is recovering from a torn ACL but is expected to be ready to play by the time the 2021 season opens.

“We don’t have an exact time frame,” Dickerson said. “My ultimate goal is to be able to do whatever I can to make the team better no matter what stage I’m at this summer or when we get into the season. I want to be able to compete, be at practice, by the start of the season, but obviously things may change.”

But his knee didn’t prevent him from having fun at Alabama’s pro day. He couldn’t do drills so he did cartwheels in the background while quarterback Mac Jones was doing an interview.