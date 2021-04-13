Alabama announces A-Day festivities; crowd capacity

TUSCALOOSA -- A more complete Alabama A-Day schedule of events was released Monday with plans to honor two years of captains and the 2020 national title team.

The school announced it would be honoring last year’s championship after the completion of the A-Day scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban and former starting quarterback Mac Jones will address the crowd inside the stadium at the completion of the game.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional parade/stadium celebration was shelved following the undefeated season.

Alabama is selling 50 percent of the seats for the noon Saturday A-Day game after last year’s spring practice schedule was also nixed because of the virus. Tickets are $5.

DeVonta Smith will also receive some hardware during the game. He will be presented the Maxwell Award after the first quarter before the university’s copy of the Heisman Trophy will be presented at halftime.