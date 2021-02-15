Alabama at Texas A&M basketball game moved to Thursday

TUSCALOOSA – Due to inclement weather, the men's basketball game between No. 8/9 Alabama and Texas A&M has been moved to Thursday at 2 p.m., the league office announced.

The contest between the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) and Aggies (8-7, 2-6) will be played in Bryan-College Station, Texas inside Reed Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.

It was one of several from around the Southeastern Conference that had to be moved due to a winter weather that has affected the southeast region.