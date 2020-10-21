Alabama, Auburn basketball teams to play on road in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Alabama and Auburn basketball teams will both take part in the 8th Annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge this upcoming season with both doing so on the road – Alabama at Oklahoma and Auburn at Baylor.
The games are part of a 10-game schedule on Jan. 30, 2021 matching up teams from both conferences. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.
All 10 of the Big 12's teams and 10 of the SEC's 14 member institutions will participate in this year's showdown. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2020 challenge will be a part of the 2021 event.
This will mark Alabama's fifth appearance in the annual event, owning a 3-1 record including a 77-74 victory over Kansas State in last year's challenge. The Crimson Tide's only loss in the four contests came in 2018 when it fell at Baylor, 73-68. Alabama was victorious in home games against Texas Tech, 74-64, on Nov. 13, 2013, in the first year of the event and then-No. 12 Oklahoma, 80-73, on Jan. 27, 2018.
Alabama did not participate in the challenge for three consecutive seasons (2015-17).
Auburn is 2-3 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in its history but has won its last two. The Tigers won at TCU in 2017 and versus Iowa State inside Auburn Arena in 2020.
Auburn trails the all-time series with Baylor, 4-2, but the two teams have only matched up three times in the last 50 years - 1995, 1996, 2009. The Tigers are 1-1 when facing the Bears on the road all-time.
Baylor, a projected top-10 team for the upcoming season, went 26-4 a year ago and return four All-Big 12 performers. The Bears have made the NCAA Tournament six times since 2012 and their 217 wins since 2011-12 are second-most in the Big 12 behind only Kansas (264).
In 2020, the two conferences shared the challenge title with both leagues earning five wins. Over the last four years of the challenge, each conference has won 20 games.
This will be the sixth year that an open date in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December, but the last five events have been consolidated to one single day in January.
SEC/Big 12 Challenge (January 30, 2021):
Alabama at Oklahoma
Florida at West Virginia
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Kansas at Tennessee
Auburn at Baylor
Iowa State at Mississippi State
TCU at Missouri
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Texas A&M at Kansas State
