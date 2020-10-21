Alabama, Auburn basketball teams to play on road in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Alabama and Auburn basketball teams will both take part in the 8th Annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge this upcoming season with both doing so on the road – Alabama at Oklahoma and Auburn at Baylor.

The games are part of a 10-game schedule on Jan. 30, 2021 matching up teams from both conferences. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

All 10 of the Big 12's teams and 10 of the SEC's 14 member institutions will participate in this year's showdown. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2020 challenge will be a part of the 2021 event.

This will mark Alabama's fifth appearance in the annual event, owning a 3-1 record including a 77-74 victory over Kansas State in last year's challenge. The Crimson Tide's only loss in the four contests came in 2018 when it fell at Baylor, 73-68. Alabama was victorious in home games against Texas Tech, 74-64, on Nov. 13, 2013, in the first year of the event and then-No. 12 Oklahoma, 80-73, on Jan. 27, 2018.

Alabama did not participate in the challenge for three consecutive seasons (2015-17).