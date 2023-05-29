Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Alabama baseball will be a 16-seed in the NCAA baseball tournament.

Monday’s selection show revealed each team’s route to the College World Series. For the Crimson Tide, that means hosting its first regional since 2006. Tuscaloosa will also welcome Boston College (35-18), Troy (39-20) and Nicholls State (34-22).

Alabama will open against Nicholls State. The Colonels won the Southland Conference tournament to secure its first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. Troy, an at-large bid, finished third in the Sun Belt.

Boston College could be considered Alabama’s biggest threat to advancing. The Eagles entered Sunday 17th in the NCAA’s RPI and has four batters with 50-plus hits.

A start time has yet to be released but all contests will air on ESPN+. The tournament begins Friday and will run through Monday in a double-elimination format. The winner will advance out of Sewell-Thomas Stadium to a best-of-3 super regional.

Alabama will be making its 26th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and is a host-seed for the first time since 2006. The Crimson Tide holds a 71-51 (.582) overall record in the NCAA Tournament, including a 57-37 (.606) mark in Regionals.

When in Tuscaloosa, the Tide holds a 9-2 (.818) mark in Regional play. Alabama has claimed seven Regional Championships in program history including titles in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2010.