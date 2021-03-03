Alabama baseball team downs Troy

TUSCALOOSA - The Crimson Tide offense posted six runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach early as Alabama cruised to a 9-1 win over Troy on Wednesday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The victory moves UA to 8-1 on the year.

Alabama’s bats produced nine runs on a season-high tying 12 hits including three home runs on the day. The roundtrippers came from Peyton Wilson, Sam Praytor and Zane Denton.

Wilson’s led off the game with Praytor and Denton going back-to-back in that huge third inning. Eight of the nine Tide starters recorded at least one hit with T.J. Reeves leading in the team in that category thanks to a 3-for-4 effort that included a double, one run and a walk.

Not to be outdone were the Alabama pitchers. Starter Connor Shamblin (1-0) combined with William Freeman to allow only one run on five hits with no walks. Shamblin worked a career-long 5.1 frames and allowed only one run with a career-high tying six strikeouts. Freeman followed with 3.2 scoreless innings to pick up the save.

For Troy, Drew Frederic homered for the second consecutive game while Nic Nolan recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the year. The second baseman has now hit safely in eight of nine games this season.