Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats adds new signees

TUSCALOOSA—Alabama coach Nate Oats said that the addition of three new players, including two transfers, would improve the 2021-2022 Crimson Tide and that managing a roster that is still one player over the NCAA scholarship limit was “a good problem to have.”

“We feel like we handled it right last year, and we’ve earned the right to let it play out,” Oats said. “It’s not fun all the time. Sometimes those are tough conversations to have. But we feel like last year, we were honest with our guys, and some of them ended up in better situations in terms of playing time.”

In addition to its two remaining high school signees from November, two-time Alabama Mr. Basketball J.D. Davison and small forward Jusuan Holt, Alabama officially added three players Wednesday, with Oats commenting on each.

On 6-foot-11 freshman Charles Bediako of IMG Academy: “He’ll give us a little bit different big man than maybe what we played with this year, especially around the rim.”