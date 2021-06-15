Alabama basketball player Rojas has ACL surgery

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama forward James Rojas had what UA medical officials called “successful surgery” for a torn ACL on Tuesday morning, per Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.

Rojas injured his left knee during a team camp session late last week, but no official statement was released until Tuesday.

Surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. Dr. Cain also performed an ACL procedure on Rojas’ right knee in 2019.

“We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as they come,” Oats said in a press release. “He had a similar injury two years ago on his right knee and responded well to the rehab process. I am confident that he will attack this rehab in an aggressive way. We fully anticipate him being available for the full SEC schedule this season.”

Rojas played in 30 games, making one start, during the 2020-21 campaign. His most memorable moment came with a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute of Alabama’s road win over Mississippi State that clinched the SEC regular-season title for UA. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.