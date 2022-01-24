Alabama basketball set for road game at Georgia

Georgia presents a different kind of challenge for Alabama men’s basketball.

No, the Bulldogs aren’t the near quality of opponent that Alabama has in its path over the next two weeks. The Bulldogs aren’t ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll like Baylor (Jan. 29), No. 1 like Auburn (Feb. 1), or No. 12 like Kentucky (Feb. 5).

In fact, Georgia (5-14, 0-6 SEC) isn’t anywhere close to being ranked.

The Bulldogs being at the bottom of the SEC is what makes them a challenge. Alabama, which lost to the same Memphis team that lost to Georgia, has to make sure it doesn’t relent, even in the face of a much lesser opponent. That has often been a challenge for the Crimson Tide this season.

“They’re going to win a game here soon against somebody they’re not picked to win it against,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We’ve shown we’re capable of being upset with our lack of effort on the defensive end at times.”

Here’s a look at Georgia ahead of Tuesday’s game (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) in Athens as Alabama (13-6, 4-3) looks to win its third consecutive SEC game.