Alabama basketball team now No. 10 in AP rankings
TUSCALOOSA - The Alabama men’s basketball team slipped to No. 10 in the most recent Associated Press College Basketball poll, slipping one spot after a 66-61 loss at Oklahoma Saturday. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Alabama.

The Sooners, on the strength of wins over Texas and Alabama, jumped from No. 24 to No. 9 in Monday’s poll, earning 966 points to Alabama’s 958. Other SEC teams in the AP Poll this week are No. 11 Tennessee, No. 18 Missouri and No. 22 Florida, back in the rankings after slipping out for several weeks.

The Crimson Tide was also No. 10 nationally in the NCAA Net rankings released Sunday.

Alabama moved up a spot in the Ferris Mowers USA Today Coaches’ Poll Monday to the No. 7 ranking.

The loss to Oklahoma, while it snapped Alabama’s longest winning streak in over 30 years, did not affect the Crimson Tide’s standing with most NCAA Tournament bracketologists.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports had Alabama as a No. 3 seed, facing No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in his projections released on Monday.

Alabama will return to play Wednesday, hosting LSU. The Crimson Tide’s nine-game winning streak in Southeastern Conference play remains intact going into the rematch with the Tigers. (6 p.m,, SEC Network).

Alabama has struggled in the month of February in recent years. In 2020, Nate Oats’ first season in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide went 4-5 in February.

Over the previous four seasons, Alabama is 15-18 in games played in the month of February.

