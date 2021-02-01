Alabama basketball team now No. 10 in AP rankings

TUSCALOOSA - The Alabama men’s basketball team slipped to No. 10 in the most recent Associated Press College Basketball poll, slipping one spot after a 66-61 loss at Oklahoma Saturday. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Alabama.

The Sooners, on the strength of wins over Texas and Alabama, jumped from No. 24 to No. 9 in Monday’s poll, earning 966 points to Alabama’s 958. Other SEC teams in the AP Poll this week are No. 11 Tennessee, No. 18 Missouri and No. 22 Florida, back in the rankings after slipping out for several weeks.

The Crimson Tide was also No. 10 nationally in the NCAA Net rankings released Sunday.

Alabama moved up a spot in the Ferris Mowers USA Today Coaches’ Poll Monday to the No. 7 ranking.

The loss to Oklahoma, while it snapped Alabama’s longest winning streak in over 30 years, did not affect the Crimson Tide’s standing with most NCAA Tournament bracketologists.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports had Alabama as a No. 3 seed, facing No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in his projections released on Monday.