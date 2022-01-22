Alabama battles back to beat Missouri

Later, he tied the game at 73-73 as he jarred a ball loose and drove down for another layup. Quinerly might not be able to find his groove deep, but he showed through his drive late that it's not for a lack of will. He finished the game with 13 points, all in the second half.

That grit was contagious. His teammates followed suit. Alabama finally took the lead with 4:34 left as James Rojas crashed toward the basket and tipped the ball in for the 75-73 lead. The Crimson Tide closed the game out from there.

Jaden Shackelford helps Alabama climb back into first half

Problems that plagued Alabama during the three-game losing streak appeared early against the Tigers.

The Crimson Tide hit its first 3-pointer thanks to Darius Miles but then Alabama missed the next 10. Alabama also had three turnovers on the first four possessions.

Missouri scored seven points off those three early turnovers, jumping out to a quick 14-3 lead. Alabama's defense couldn't figure out how to slow the Tigers, as they did pretty much whatever they wanted offensively. Alabama got outworked in the paint and shots continued to fall for Missouri. At one point in the first half, the Tigers held a 14-point lead.