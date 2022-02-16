Alabama battles past Mississippi State after coach Nate Oats ousted from game

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats didn't get to watch the play Wednesday from his usual spot. He had to head to the locker room after being ejected three minutes. But even without Oats nearby, freshman JD Davison heeded his coach's words from a month ago.

After a loss to Mississippi State in January, Oats kept preaching toughness and how he needed to see more of it. That night postgame, he mentioned the word nine times.

Davison displayed the toughness Oats coveted perfectly when he crashed the net with about five minutes left in a rematch against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. In a crowded area, Davison found a way to score and draw a foul.

His three-point play gave Alabama the lead that it didn't give up the rest of the way. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 80-75 at Coleman Coliseum.

Here are takeaways and observations from the matchup between Alabama (17-9, 7-6 SEC) and Mississippi State (14-11, 5-7).

Oats ejected in second half

Alabama spent the last 8:34 of the game without its head coach.