Alabama beats Kentucky for second time this season

TUSCALOOSA — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help No. 9 Alabama beat Kentucky 70-59 on Tuesday night and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.

After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz's 3-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game. The Alabama defense then made stops on five straight possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide run that essentially put the game away.

The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extends their winning streak to 10 games.

For a team that came in known for its 3-point shooting, Alabama made its first three attempts and then struggled for the rest of the game. The Crimson Tide didn’t hit their first 3-pointer of the second half until Shackelford made one with 9:48 to put Alabama up 47-43.

Alabama senior Herbert Jones finished one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch in scoring 13 points in the game.

This game was much more tightly contested than the 85-65 Alabama win on Jan. 12, but in the end the Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) offense couldn’t convert in the final few minutes of the game until it was too late.