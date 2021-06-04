Alabama blown out by NC State

RUSTON, La. —- NC State smashed four home runs and hit three doubles off Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Ras on Friday afternoon, handing the Tide an 8-1 loss in Alabama’s first NCAA baseball tournament game since 2014.

Ras, who entered with a 5.36 earned-run average, allowed seven runs in four and one-third innings while throwing 85 pitches.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Tyler Ras, but he wasn’t as sharp as he has been,” coach Brad Bohannon said. “He was behind in the count and he didn’t do as good of a job as he normally does of commanding his secondary stuff.”

Alabama, the No. 3 seed in the Ruston, Louisiana regional, will play the loser of Friday evening’s game between No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech, the host school, and No. 4 seed Rider Saturday at 2 p.m.

A loss in Saturday’s game would end the Tide’s season. A win would keep Alabama alive in the double-elimination bracket into Sunday.

“All we can do is flush it and get rested up tonight and get ready for tomorrow,” Bohannon said. “We can’t think about trying to win three games in the next two days, or four in the next three. We just got to worry about tomorrow and find out who we’re playing.”