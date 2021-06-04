Alabama blown out by NC State

RUSTON, La. —- NC State smashed four home runs and hit three doubles off Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Ras on Friday afternoon, handing the Tide an 8-1 loss in Alabama’s first NCAA baseball tournament game since 2014.
Ras, who entered with a 5.36 earned-run average, allowed seven runs in four and one-third innings while throwing 85 pitches.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Tyler Ras, but he wasn’t as sharp as he has been,” coach Brad Bohannon said. “He was behind in the count and he didn’t do as good of a job as he normally does of commanding his secondary stuff.”
Alabama, the No. 3 seed in the Ruston, Louisiana regional, will play the loser of Friday evening’s game between No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech, the host school, and No. 4 seed Rider Saturday at 2 p.m.
A loss in Saturday’s game would end the Tide’s season. A win would keep Alabama alive in the double-elimination bracket into Sunday.
“All we can do is flush it and get rested up tonight and get ready for tomorrow,” Bohannon said. “We can’t think about trying to win three games in the next two days, or four in the next three. We just got to worry about tomorrow and find out who we’re playing.”
Wolfpack starter Reid Johnston cruised through Alabama’s lineup, recording 14 outs in his first 14 batters before allowing a solo home run to Tide outfielder Jackson Tate in the fifth inning. Johnston gave up four hits while striking out seven in eight-plus innings pitched.
NC State’s bats showed up in a bigger way, with back-to-back home runs in the second inning building a 2-0 lead that grew to 4-0 on a two-run shot in the third. Ras walked back-to-back batters in the bottom of the fifth inning before ending his day on a three-run homer by Jose Torres.
“NC State threw a couple punches there early,” Bohannon said. “[But] a four-run lead in this park is nothing. Absolutely nothing. I kind of felt like we wobbled a bit, or wobbled a lot. We really haven’t done that that much this year.”
Bohannon believed the size of Louisiana Tech’s Pat Patterson Park, which opened earlier this year, played a role in the slugfest.
“The dimensions are small. It’s a small park,” he said. “If there were six [total] home runs hit in the game, three of them were out of almost any park and three of them probably don’t get out of any other park.
“It is what it is. All the teams are playing on the same field, and NC State is probably built a little more for this than we are.”
William Freeman replaced Ras and settled down the game, not allowing a hit or run while pitching through the seventh inning. Brock Guffey relieved Freeman in the eighth and immediately allowed a solo home run.
Bohannon said there is a “strong likelihood” Dylan Smith will start Saturday.
NC State’s five home runs were the second-most against Alabama this season. The Tide gave up seven in an 11-0 loss to Kentucky in April. All nine of the Wolfpack’s hits went for extra bases.
Bohannon had warned had of NC State’s power, saying they “looked like an SEC team.” The Wolfpack led the ACC this season in both batting average and slugging percentage while finishing second in home runs.
However, Friday’s performance was still disappointing for Bohannon, who said Thursday, “I’ll be shocked if we don’t come out and really get after it and play well. Hopefully it will be enough to win.”
Said Bohannon after the loss: “Kind of felt like our guys played today like they were just glad to be here. They really hadn’t done that much.”