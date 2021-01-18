Alabama breaks into AP rankings at No. 18; Petty earns weekly honor

TUSCALOOSA --- The University of Alabama men’s basketball team moved into the Associated Press poll at No. 18 in the rankings announced on Monday.
The Crimson Tide received 487 points in the AP voting.
Alabama had not been ranked by the AP since December of 2017.
Also on Monday, Alabama moved up eight spots in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 16. The team was tied with the St. Louis University Billikens for the No. 24 spot in last week’s coaches poll.
The Crimson Tide will face LSU on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La. (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Tigers are currently on a four-game winning streak in SEC play. Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Alabama at No. 8 nationally in his power rankings released Monday, while LSU is No. 22.
The Tide recorded two blowout wins in SEC play last week, defeating Kentucky 85-65 at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday, then winning 90-59 over Arkansas winning on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide is currently 11-3 overall, 6-0 in the SEC and riding a seven-game winning streak.
The latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection by veteran bracketologist Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Alabama as a No. 5 seed facing No. 12 seed Drake in the opening round.
Tide Petty earns SEC honors
TUSCALOOSA -- For the second time in three weeks, Alabama guard John Petty Jr. has been selected as the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball player of the week. The league office announced the honor Monday.
The Crimson Tide has now earned the league's weekly honor in three of the past four weeks (Jaden Shackelford on Dec. 28 and Petty on Jan. 4).
It is the fifth time Petty has been named the league's player of the week. In addition to his two awards this season, he earned his first player of the week award last season (Dec. 23, 2019) and was twice named the league's freshman of the week during the 2017-18 season.
The week began when Petty went for a season-high 23 points along with five boards in 37 minutes of action against Kentucky, connecting on nine of 15 shots from the field and four of seven 3-pointers in leading the Tide to their first win in Rupp Arena since 2006.
He followed that performance by hitting five 3-pointers (5-of-9) on his way to 17 points and four rebounds in a 31-point win over Arkansas. Petty was also named the NCAA's national player of the week by ncaa.com.