Alabama breaks into AP rankings at No. 18; Petty earns weekly honor

Tide Petty earns SEC honors

TUSCALOOSA -- For the second time in three weeks, Alabama guard John Petty Jr. has been selected as the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball player of the week. The league office announced the honor Monday.

The Crimson Tide has now earned the league's weekly honor in three of the past four weeks (Jaden Shackelford on Dec. 28 and Petty on Jan. 4).

It is the fifth time Petty has been named the league's player of the week. In addition to his two awards this season, he earned his first player of the week award last season (Dec. 23, 2019) and was twice named the league's freshman of the week during the 2017-18 season.

The week began when Petty went for a season-high 23 points along with five boards in 37 minutes of action against Kentucky, connecting on nine of 15 shots from the field and four of seven 3-pointers in leading the Tide to their first win in Rupp Arena since 2006.

He followed that performance by hitting five 3-pointers (5-of-9) on his way to 17 points and four rebounds in a 31-point win over Arkansas. Petty was also named the NCAA's national player of the week by ncaa.com.