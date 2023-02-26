The SEC men’s basketball regular-season title had become a two-team race between Alabama and Texas A&M, and Texas A&M blinked.

Mississippi State ended the Aggies’ six-game winning streak Saturday with a 69-62 win in Starkville, clinching a share of the SEC regular-season title for Alabama. The Tide beat Arkansas 86-83 earlier Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama (15-1) can clinch an outright SEC title Wednesday with a win over Auburn. That would also lock up the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament March 8-12 in Nashville.

The Tide would also clinch with a Texas A&M loss Tuesday night at Ole Miss.

The Aggies (13-3) still have a chance to claim a share of the SEC title and earn the No. 1 seed. That would take Alabama losing Wednesday to Auburn, Texas A&M beating Ole Miss on Tuesday and then the Aggies beating Alabama next Saturday in College Station. In that case, both teams would be tied at 15-3 and Texas A&M would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

An outright SEC title for Alabama would be its second in three seasons. It won the regular-season title in 2020-21, its first since 2002, before also capturing the SEC Tournament title, its first since 1991.

Wednesday’s game between Alabama and Auburn begins at 6 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum at Tuscaloosa, the Tide’s home finale. Alabama beat Auburn 77-69 earlier this month at Auburn’s Neville Arena.