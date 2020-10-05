Alabama coach Nick Saban happy with play of defensive front

UA coach Nick Saban argued the defensive front executed its job, not needing a sack to justify its impact.

“I thought the way we played the game was kind of the way we needed to play it,” Saban said. “I thought the front did a good job of pressuring the quarterback. We only lost contain one time today. Kellen didn’t run all over the lot like he did last year against us. They pushed the pocket well, they affected him some. I thought we did a good job of executing the pressures we had.”

Containing Mond was a runner was clearly a priority for UA, and one it executed well. Last season, after adjusting for sacks, Mond ran 11 times for 106 yards. On Saturday, Mond’s eight runs went for 19 yards, with eight of those yards coming on one carry.

UA also tallied eight quarterback hurries on Saturday, something it has done against SEC teams just six times in the previous three seasons. Evaluating a pass rush on quarterback hurries is tricky, considering there is no definition for the statistic in the NCAA’s football statistician’s manual. Some schools don’t keep the stat at all — Missouri did not keep any in its game against UA, for instance — and those that do have no choice but to do so subjectively.