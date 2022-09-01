Alabama coach Nick Saban reveals little in injury report of players

As the countdown to the 2022 season kickoff ticks down, Alabama coach Nick Saban said he wasn’t giving injury updates.

Asked after Wednesday’s practice about four freshmen he mentioned early in August, Saban was brief.

“No different,” he said. “I’m not going to give an injury report in here every week, OK? When those guys are ready to play, we’ll let you know.”

Saban on Aug. 7 mentioned the four newcomers who were working through injuries after saying starting tight end Cameron Latu was working through a minor knee issue.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings would be back “shortly,” Saban said Aug. 7.

Offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett tore his pectoral muscle in the weight room over the summer “so he’ll be out for a little while,” Saban said a few weeks ago.

Defensive back Earl Little had a shoulder injury and freshman receiver Aaron Anderson had “a little knee injury,” Saban said Aug. 7.

As Alabama gets set for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday visit from Utah State, none of the injured freshmen were listed on the depth chart.

“Some of them are practicing in black shirt jerseys,” Saban said Wednesday. “And there’s no real timetable for knowing when they’re going to return.”