Alabama football got together on Monday for the first time since its Saturday night upset loss to Texas. Nick Saban said the team will review game film, revisiting the “good, bad and ugly” of the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 defeat.

But even before then, Saban is pretty confident he knows how his players will bounce back.

“I would be shocked if this team doesn’t respond in a really positive way. To try and get better, to try and do the things they need to do to get fixed,” Saban told reporters. “But we have to have better execution. We gotta do simple things better.”

Saban cited the basics as winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball and limiting explosive plays, both elements UA struggled with against the Longhorns. It also committed 10 penalties for 90 yards. Looking ahead, Saban said “the future is now,” and that means a Week 3 road trip to South Florida.

The No. 10 Tide (1-1) is currently a 30-point favorite against the Bulls (1-1). Most of the issues that plagued Alabama against Texas, Saban said, were fixable like limiting penalties and having a better grasp of coverage assignments in the secondary. Addressing the problems will need to come sooner rather than later, with Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin coming to town on Sept. 23 for the start of the SEC slate.

“I believe in our players, I think we’ve got good players. Texas has a good team and it’s like I said before, it was a test. It was an early test in the semester,” Saban said. “We didn’t grade out very well in the test, so what are we going to do to get a better grade? I think that’s what we really have to learn and grow from and make a commitment to.”

A year ago, Alabama had a lack of energy in big road games that led to early lulls on both sides of the ball. Saban and multiple players said that wasn’t the case in Tuscaloosa. Instead, Alabama wasn’t able to sustain itself throughout the game.

The Tide scored on its last possession of the first half and started the second with a field goal. Yet, it followed up with a pair of three-and-outs and failed to establish an “identity.” The goal, according to Saban, would be to have enough consistency running the ball to set up play-action. But from the pass protection issues to Milroe’s indecisiveness, to the wide receiver’s failure to create space, the blame wasn’t isolated.

“This is not just about (the) attitude of players,” Saban said. “They all wanted to win more than any fan, more than anybody in this room and they put all the work and preparation into it. I feel badly for them that we weren’t able to do whatever we need to do as coaches to try to help them have a better chance to be successful in the game. And we’re all responsible for it and we’re all going to try to work hard to get better.”

Led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, who remained confident in the aftermath of the loss, Alabama will travel to Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for a 2:30 p.m. CST kickoff.