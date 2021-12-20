Alabama coach Saban impressed with Cincinnati Bearcats defense

Alabama football coach Nick Saban previewed the Cincinnati defense on Monday ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

The Cincinnati defense is highlighted by the secondary duo of consensus All-American defensive backs Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant.

“Well their two corners are good players,” Saban said. “They’re long they play a lot of man-to-man, they got good ball skills, they’re good man-to-man players.

“They’re aggressive in the way they play, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, they’re smart, they got a lot of experience even when they change it up and play zone, they’re all ball hawkers back there. They really attack the ball, they have a lot of turnovers. It’s a talented group.”

On the season the Bearcats have 18 interceptions led by Deshawn Pace with four and Arquon Bush, Bryant and Gardner have three. The secondary has 49 pass break ups on the season.

Not to be outdone by its secondary the front seven is tied for 19th in the FBS with 37 sacks and tied for sixth with 96 tackles for a loss. What stood out to Saban was how the Bearcats defense plays together and avoids mistakes.