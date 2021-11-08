Alabama coach Saban provides updates on injured players

Overall, though, Saban said the Crimson Tide needs to be more prepared for a situation such as that one.

"If something like that happens, that a guy's going to be confident enough, and I think Chris was confident enough, that he can go in there and get the job done and do well," Saban said. "But that's no excuse. We need to be able to execute and everybody's got to be able to do the job.

As for the cornerback injury situation, Saban said after the game that the X-rays were negative on Armour-Davis. The starting cornerback picked off a pass in the first half.

His exit forced some reshuffling in a cornerback group that already had experienced some changes coming into the game.

Freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry got the start opposite Armour-Davis because Josh Jobe was dealing with a turf toe injury that prevented him from practicing in the week leading up to the LSU game.

"(Jobe) was ready to play in the game, but because he hadn't practiced a lot and fear of making his toe worse we were sort of seeing if we could get it done without him," Saban said Saturday.

"Then when Jalyn went down, we thought he was the best option to put in the game and he wanted to play, and he was ready to play, and I thought played pretty well."