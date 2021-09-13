Alabama coach Saban upset about penalties piling up

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s ridiculous,” Saban said. “We’ve got to get it fixed.”

Discussing the team’s performance as a whole against Mercer, Saban said it comes down to decisions. He said the Tide has to play with intensity but not out of control.

“They make a decision to throw their helmet,” Saban said. “They make a decision to grab and throw another guy on the ground. Whether it’s controlling your emotions because when you’re emotional, you make bad decisions.”

Alabama picked up penalties in a variety of ways against Mercer. Receiver Jameson Williams had an early one with an unsportsmanlike conduct. He shoved safety Lance Wise after Wise shoved him to the ground toward the end of the play and popped Williams’ helmet off. Unfortunately for Williams, the guy who retaliated got called.

Other penalties include a couple of pass interference penalties on the starting safeties as well as an ineligible-man-downfield call that erased a touchdown to Agiye Hall. But because it was a run-pass option play, the onus for that penalty shouldn't fall solely on the shoulders of the offensive line.

Either way, it was yet another penalty.

So, how do Alabama players start making good decisions?