Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is entering the 2022 NFL draft, he announced Saturday on Instagram.

“My time here has most definitely prepared me for my next step,” he wrote in a statement.

Armour-Davis, who played at St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile, had two years of eligibility remaining because he redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and also had the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver available to use. He was listed as a redshirt junior this past season and was not among the players the team honored on Senior Day in November.

Armour-Davis was a first-time starter in 2021, earning second-team All-SEC honors from coaches.

He was hampered late in the season by a hip injury, missing games against Auburn and Georgia before returning for the Cotton Bowl. He did not play in the national championship game.