Alabama counting on versatile Slade Bolden in place of Waddle

“Wherever you put him at, he was going to be the best. We put him at defensive back, kick and punt returner,” Hunt said. “We always had a good athlete at quarterback, but we never had one like Slade.”

Through that production, UA saw a slot receiver in the making.

“Slade's really quick. A lot of guys like Slade become very effective slot kind of players because they're quick out of a break,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “They've got good initial quickness, really good hands, very smart and heady in terms of their instincts and their ability to make quick decisions. That's something that fit well for him.

"I know he played quarterback, he played all over the place in high school. But he's done a good job. He did a good job in the game (against Tennessee), and he's one the guys that I was referring to when I said a lot of the guys had to step up.”

The early returns on that decision are not enough to act on — he had four catches last year, spending most of his time as a Wildcat quarterback — and had no receptions entering the Tennessee game. His six catches for 94 yards against the Volunteers began to validate the decision.

“That’s where he belongs. He’s a tough matchup for a safety, he’s so quick,” Hunt said.