Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team clinches SEC regular-season championship

Mississippi State had a chance to draw even closer over the next three minutes, but Alabama came up with a couple big stops and James Rojas drained a 3 from the right corner to make it 59-53 with 43 seconds left.

D.J. Stewart Jr. made four free throws for MSU in the final minute, but Alabama went 5 for 6 at the line down the stretch, including two successful attempts for Petty with 11.9 left.

Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for Alabama, including 15 before halftime that helped the Tide snap out of a cold shooting start. Herbert Jones grabbed 14 rebounds as Alabama enjoyed a 45-40 rebounding advantage.

Stewart scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who had won their past two games. Deivon Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Molinar scored 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Quinerly’s scoring provided a huge boost for the Crimson Tide, who started 3 of 16 from the field and were 1 of 10 during one first-half stretch. They went cold for a while in the second but came up with several key offensive rebounds to maintain possession and run down the clock before Rojas’ big 3.