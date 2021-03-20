Alabama Crimson Tide defense has gaps to plug

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama football is returning almost all of the key contributors and all but one of the coaches behind a 2020 defense that was 20th in the nation in yards per play allowed, 13th in yards per carry allowed and tied for seventh in sacks.

Maintaining that level of success, and improving upon it, will still be reliant on the new personnel as much as it will the ones returning.

Here is where to look during spring practices for new personnel to emerge in UA's defense.

Patrick Surtain's shoes not easy to fill: Patrick Surtain II left UA a year early to likely be taken in the top 10 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. That talent is not easily replaced, and UA does not have an obvious answer for it yet.

For a starter alongside Josh Jobe, UA could turn to one of last year's reserves: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brandon Turnage, Marcus Banks or Jahquez Robinson. It also has two highly-touted prospects coming into the program: one of the top junior college prospects, Khyree Jackson, and one of the top high school corners, Ga'Quincy McKinstry.

Jobe proved to be reliable in 2020, which gives UA a starting point. Entering spring, no such starting point exists in its other cornerback spot.