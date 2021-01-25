Alabama Crimson Tide players look to improve draft stock during Senior Bowl week

TUSCALOOSA — Senior Bowl practice began Monday, bringing with it an opportunity for five Alabama players to improve their draft stock with their play, plus wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson in town for meetings with NFL franchises. As those players begin their post-Alabama football careers, some have more at stake than others.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood may be the one with the most to gain, trying to break into the first round of a crowded class of tackles. Most draft projections have Oregon’s Penei Sewell as a top 10 pick, in almost all cases the first tackle off the board, with Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater taken not long after him, but there is little consensus beyond that. Leatherwood is in a group with Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield and BYU’s Brady Christensen as tackles who could see their names called in the first round.

Currently, Leatherwood is not in the first round as most recently projected by Sporting News, The Athletic, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com or Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus. A strong showing in Senior Bowl week could change that, given all draft projections have several tackles going in the first round, and Leatherwood could become one of them if he improves his stock.