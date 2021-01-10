Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle remains game-time decision

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The issue with injuries is when a guy does practice, how does he respond to the workload," Saban said. "Sometimes if a guy practices one day and gets sore the next, you can't practice him the next day, so you just keep sort of trying to build up his workload to where he might be able to play."

Moore started for UA at its star defensive back position all season, earning Freshman All-American honors along the way. Moore's six pass breakups are third on the team. When his back injury kept him out of the semifinal against Notre Dame, fellow freshman Brian Branch produced three tackles and a pass breakup.

The pass breakup was a critical one, coming on a fourth down in the red zone.

Ray has been in and out of UA's lineup since the beginning of the 2019 season. He was a fixture for the first three games of 2019 before an elbow injury that ultimately cost him the rest of the season.

Ray was once again healthy for the first three games of 2020 before missing the next three; he's played a limited role in four games since then, but most recently did not dress out for the semifinal against Notre Dame.

"LaBryan Ray, probably a little more probable," Saban said. "He's been able to practice some this week and hopefully we'll get some contribution from him."

Ray's presence in UA's defensive rotation would be vital due to his positional flexibility. Without him, UA has turned to junior Phidarian Mathis, freshman Tim Smith and, to a lesser extent, freshman Jamil Burroughs, behind sophomore DJ Dale at nose guard. Ray's return would give UA another option at that position, in addition to bolstering depth at defensive end.