Alabama Crimson Tide releases first depth chart of season

TUSCALOOSA - If National Signing Day is the Christmas for college football fans eager to know what additions their team will make for the coming season, then the Monday before the first game, the traditional day when depth charts are released is the first clue as to which of the newcomers have stood up to the grind.

This year, the depth chart might have been more eagerly anticipated than ever because, well, 2020. The coronavirus wiped away spring practice and any chance to get a glimpse of the early-entrant players.

Since the resumption of practice, access has been restricted for media and other observers. That doesn’t mean that hints don’t slip out here and there of a player who looks promising, but it’s hard to administer the eye test from three miles away.

Monday’s depth chart doesn’t mean that anyone at the University of Alabama has been discarded, or is about to be. There’s a tendency to treat a depth chart as if it were carved in granite, establishing a pecking order that will remain constant through the year. It’s not. If anything, it’s a photograph of a moving stream.

There are permanent touchstones in that stream, of course. No one didn’t anticipate seeing Najee Harris or Evan Neal or Patrick Surtain in the spots they held in 2019. But there is also a flow, a tendency to rise or fall.