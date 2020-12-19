Alabama Crimson Tide rolls to SEC title victory over Florida Gators

Alabama's high-powered offense struck right back. Harris ripped off a 29-yard run deep into Florida territory, and Smith finished it off by hauling in a 15-yard scoring pass from Jones after a play-action fake to Harris froze the Gators defense.

Florida had one more big drive in its arsenal, ripping off another 75-yard possession that ended with Trask lofting a 22-yard TD pass to his star tight end, Kyle Pitts. Trask ran for a two-point conversion.

That would be the last gasp.

Alabama recovered an onside kick and ran out all but the final 16 seconds. Trask was sacked on the final play of the game.

After missing the College Football Playoff a year ago for the first time since the four-team format was adopted in 2014, the Crimson Tide will go into this year's postseason as a big favorite to win it all.

Alabama had won every game in the pandemic-affected season by at least 15 points until Florida gave them a scare. They are averaging nearly 50 points a game with an offense that seemingly had too many weapons for any 11 men to stop.

If the Tide can add two more wins to their total, Saban would break a tie with Bear Bryant for the most national championships by a coach.