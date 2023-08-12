Alabama completed its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media shortly after and recapped how the Crimson Tide did. Here are the takeaways from Saban’s press conference.

—Saban opened by saying players have a “great opportunity” with the scrimmage. Saban noted it’s a little “difficult” since this is the third practice the Tide played in full pads.

—Saban cited some of the physicality as an expected area of improvement.

—”Every practice, every opportunity you get is something you don’t want to endure the practice,” Saban said.

— “Everybody got reps today at quarterback,” Saban said emphasizing film will be a key evaluator over stats.

—Saban noted there were a few too many drops for wide receivers, some offside penalties and mental errors on defense. But, Saban made sure to note, that there are multiple practices to fix this.

—Saban talked about the message former NBA coach Doc Rivers gave to the team, echoing a message of winning and making sacrifices to achieve your goal.

—Saban cited a lack of depth on the offensive line, stating though UA had some big runs offensively, there are about six or seven options currently. Saban said it’ll need more to get through the season.

—The defensive line is also building depth, with Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe showing consistency and Tim Smith being “up-and-down.”

—Many players in the secondary are getting worked at multiple positions this fall, similar to the offensive line as the Tide seeks versatility.

—Summer enrollees Yhonzae Pierre and Keon Keeley are both “learning,” but they have “tremendous talent and ability.”

—”We got some guys that played physical, we got some guys that need to get more more physical.” Saban said that he’s probably been “kicking players a bit more on the ass,” making a reference to a part of Pete Rose’s talk with the team earlier this week.