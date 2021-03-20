Alabama Crimson Tide topples Iona in NCAA Tournament first round game

Alabama is in the tournament with its best seeding in history, on the strength of its first SEC Tournament title in 30 years. As the buzzer sounded, Oats shared a handshake with Pitino and a refrain more commonly heard on the gridiron echoed from the rafters at Hinkle Fieldhouse: “Roll Tide.”

Pitino isn't done believing his team could be give more teams like that fits in coming years.

“The thing is, it was never really about me,” he said. “I came back to Iona. I wanted no part of the so-called big-time anymore. I had enough of that. I wanted to take a smaller school like Providence, like Iona, and try to make it big.”

BIG TIME BLUES

Pitino said it wasn't so much the big-time that he was done with, but what happened to him while he was coaching in the big time. He was ousted from Louisville after a scandal-ridden tenure that included a pay-for-play case.

“I’m turned off about what happened to me,” he said. “I want no part of that anymore. I just want to coach and teach young people how to become better basketball players.”

NEXT UP

Alabama plays the winner between UConn and Maryland who met later Saturday.

Pitino says things are just getting going at Iona, where he’s working on a tougher schedule that might give the Gaels a chance at an at-large bid if they don’t win the conference.