Alabama Crimson Tide whips Notre Dame; advances to national championship game

“I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn’t work,” Saban said, laughing. “Anyway, for a big guy, it’s pretty amazing that he can do that.”

Jones, who completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards, threw a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the next play.

That touchdown came between drives when Smith, who has 16 touchdown catches in his last seven games, turned short passes into scores of 26 and 34 yards. Smith finished with seven catches for 130 yards, added a nifty toe-tapping 7-yarder in the front corner of the end zone right on the pylon in the middle of the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide earned a spot in the Jan. 11 championship game in Miami against the winner of the Clemson vs. Ohio State game in the Sugar Bowl late Friday night. Alabama missed the CFP last year for the only time since the four-time playoff debuted at the end of the 2014 season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CFP officials moved the Rose Bowl about 1,400 miles because of COVID-19 restrictions in California that would have kept family — or any fans — from attending the game at its normal home in Pasadena. There was a limited capacity crowd of 18,373 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, just a bit higher than attendance for the Cotton Bowl game played there two days earlier when Oklahoma beat Florida 55-20.