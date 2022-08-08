Alabama cruises past Spain Select Team in foreign tour opener

BARCELONA – Freshman Brandon Miller scored a game-high 17 points to lead six players in double-figures as Alabama cruised to a 108-64 victory over the Spain Select team Monday night in the first of three games of the team's 2022 Foreign Tour.

Freshmen Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney each contributed 13 points, while sophomore Charles Bediako along with transfers Mark Sears and Dom Welch all added 11 for Alabama.

In all, Crimson Tide newcomers combined to score 85 of Tide's 108 total points in the victory.

The five Alabama freshmen combined to score 54 points with three reaching double figures

In addition to the three in double figures, Nick Pringle had six points and Jaden Bradley added five points.

Alabama will next be in action Thursday night in Paris against the Lithuania Men's "B" National Team. The team will have one more day in Barcelona before departing for Paris Wednesday morning.

Leading 27-20 after the first quarter of play, Alabama went on to outscored Spain 81-34 over the final three quarters en route to the win.

Alabama owned a 53-31 advantage on the boards including a 17-8 edge on the offensive glass

Miller led the Tide with seven boards, with Griffen adding six.

The Tide shot it well from deep, shooting 41 percent and knocking down 11 treys (11-of-27), led by Welch's three three-pointers.

Alabama finished 28-of-41 (68 percent) at-the-rim and 41-of-70 (.586) from the floor

Sears (6) and Bradley (5) combined for 11 of the team's 23 assists.