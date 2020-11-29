Alabama defense applying the pressure

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama bringing down quarterbacks at a high clip had been a borderline guarantee for many years before this one. From 2014-2019, Alabama averaged at least 2.2 sacks per game, and averaged more than 3 sacks per game in three of those six seasons.

The Crimson Tide entered Saturday averaging barely over 1.5 sacks per game. Two sacks of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, and the consistent pressure around those sacks, took Alabama’s resurgent defense to a new level in its 42-13 win over Auburn.

“I think our entire defense has improved and gelled together as a unit, all 11 guys playing better,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “I think we’re playing better in the back end.

"We’re using more players, which I think enhances everybody’s opportunity to have a role and be able to go out there and contribute.”

Against Auburn, it took the form of two sacks and nine quarterback hurries, among other pressures that forced Nix to complete just 60.5% of his passes, after completing at least 76.7%, 75% and 65.4% in his last three games.

In a larger context, going beyond the Iron Bowl to prior games, as Saban alluded to, it has meant turning to more players to create that pass rush.