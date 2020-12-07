Alabama defense has delivered in slowing pass production

TUSCALOOSA — In the beginning, fixing Alabama’s pass defense woes was easy.

After allowing 379 yards on just 29 attempts against Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide faced Georgia and its 5-foot-11 quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, giving defensive linemen the chance to stop passes before they get going by batting them down at the line. They did, producing four pass breakups.

Since then, those duties have fallen on Alabama’s secondary, and it has delivered.

The same UA defense that got picked apart in the first three games of the season is now leading the SEC in pass breakups, which could prove critical when No. 1 Alabama concludes its regular season against Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC in yards per attempt.

“I think we’ve really improved week by week,” Alabama inside linebacker Christian Harris said. “Like I said previously, we like to go into practice and really work on communication to make sure everybody’s in the right spot, everybody understands what to do post-snap and pre-snap. I think it plays a really big role in our success on the back end, and it helps us out as linebackers, as well.’

