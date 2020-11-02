Alabama defense 'taking the right steps'

TUSCALOOSA — Three weeks ago, Alabama’s defense allowed 647 yards, 48 points and itself to become the unit that justified questions about UA’s national championship aspirations. Now, Alabama has allowed fewer than 647 yards in its last two games combined and fewer than 48 points in its last three games combined.

What remains to be seen is if it’s a permanent change of fortunes or a product of its competition.

Alabama’s beleaguered defense enters its open week after its two best performances of the season, holding Tennessee to 4.79 yards per play and Mississippi State to 3.17 yards per play. Its recent run of success comes against offenses that clearly do not present some of the elements that proved problematic earlier in the season — and could be presented by better opponents in the future — thus making for a murky picture of the unit going into the closing stretch of the season.

“I feel like we have a lot more work to do. We’re taking the right steps in the right direction to get where we want to be,” inside linebacker Dylan Moses said. “We have a lot of young guys on our defense and it’s us getting used to playing off of each other. Each and every game that goes by, the more comfortable we get playing with each other and playing off of each other.”