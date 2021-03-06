Alabama downs Georgia, turns attention to SEC Tournament

No. 5 Alabama will take a three-game winning streak into the Southeastern Conference Tournament after overcoming a slow start to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 89-79 on Saturday in Athens, Ga.
UA (21-6, 16-2) used a balanced scoring attack and put up 59 points in the second half.
Alabama will face the winner of a Thursday game between Kentucky and Mississippi State when it opens SEC Tournament play Friday at noon CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly, making a strong bid to be chosen as the SEC sixth man of the year, scored all of his team-high 18 points in the second half to help Alabama erase a six-point halftime deficit.
Quinerly was 5-of-8 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the line on a day when the rest of the Crimson Tide was just 50% from the line. Four other Alabama players scored in double figures and Keon Ellis (nine points) narrowly missed being a sixth.
Alabama blew out Georgia by 33 points on Feb. 13 but had a much tougher battle this time.
The Crimson Tide trailed by as many as 14 points (29-15) in the first half, then led by as many as 10 (55-45) early in the second half before the game settled into a competitive contest. Georgia made it a one-possession game (82-79) with 1:15 remaining before a Keon Ellis 3-pointer provided the dagger.
“I thought our defensive effort was there for about 28 minutes,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We’ve got to do better on Friday.”
Sahvir Wheeler had 18 points to lead Georgia (14-11, 7-11 SEC).
With a 16-2 record in SEC regular-season play, Alabama equaled its winningest league season ever.
The 1986-87 team coached by Wimp Sanderson also went 16-2 in league play. The 1955-56 “Rocket Eight” team holds the school record for SEC winning percentage at 14-0.