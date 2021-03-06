Alabama downs Georgia, turns attention to SEC Tournament

No. 5 Alabama will take a three-game winning streak into the Southeastern Conference Tournament after overcoming a slow start to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 89-79 on Saturday in Athens, Ga.

UA (21-6, 16-2) used a balanced scoring attack and put up 59 points in the second half.

Alabama will face the winner of a Thursday game between Kentucky and Mississippi State when it opens SEC Tournament play Friday at noon CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly, making a strong bid to be chosen as the SEC sixth man of the year, scored all of his team-high 18 points in the second half to help Alabama erase a six-point halftime deficit.

Quinerly was 5-of-8 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the line on a day when the rest of the Crimson Tide was just 50% from the line. Four other Alabama players scored in double figures and Keon Ellis (nine points) narrowly missed being a sixth.

Alabama blew out Georgia by 33 points on Feb. 13 but had a much tougher battle this time.