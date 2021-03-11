Alabama earns praise from MSU coach Howland going into Friday SEC tourney game

TUSCALOOSA - One benefit of a morning tip-off for Mississippi State Thursday was it gave Bulldog head coach Ben Howland some extra time to pump sunshine about No. 5 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, top seed in the SEC Tournament, will face MSU Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. It will be the third meeting of the 2020-21 season with Alabama winning both previous games.

“They’re the best team in our league,” Howland told the SEC Network moments after the Bulldogs took a narrow 74-73 win over Kentucky.

“I voted Herb Jones as both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. (Jahvon) Quinerly, in my opinion, was the sixth man of the year.

“Obviously Nate’s done a tremendous job. I love (Jaden) Shackelford. They have great personnel. They’re really, really well-coached. They’re very difficult because of how they space the floor and spread you out.

"Herb and (John) Petty are so good. Imagine having a team with two seniors like thatvwho are going to make a lot of money playing basketball next year.”