Alabama earns walk-off extra-inning win over Auburn

TUSCALOOSA – Owen Diodati’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning helped Alabama walk off Auburn 8-7 on Thursday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The win moved the Crimson Tide to 21-12 on the season, including a 6-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Auburn fell to 13-17 and 1-12 in league play.
Auburn scored in five innings, but Alabama responded with at least one run each time the Tigers crossed home plate.
Auburn scored first, plating one in the second inning before Alabama answered with two in the home half. The Tide added a pair in the bottom of the third before AU came back with two in the fourth. Alabama crossed one in the home half, but the Tigers countered for three in the fifth to take the lead.
The Tiger lead would not last for long as the Tide added one in the bottom of the fifth. The teams traded single runs in the eighth before failing to score in the ninth to send the game to extras.
In the 10th, Alabama got the leadoff man on thanks to a single from Zane Denton. He was followed by a single from Sam Praytor to put two on for Diodati. The Tide designated hitter sent the first pitch he saw down the line in right for the walk-off win.
Alabama was led on offense by the heart of the order. The trio of Denton, Praytor and Diodati combined for seven hits, five RBI and three runs scored. Denton and Praytor each homered with Praytor leading UA in hits thanks to a 3-for-5 night. Drew Williamson added a third home run for the Tide, his fourth of the season.
Landon Green (3-0) picked up his third win, tossing two scoreless frames with four strikeouts.
The game marked Auburn’s seventh one-run loss in the first 13 league contests.
Kason Howell and Steven Williams went a combined 5-for-10 with four runs, a double, triple, three home runs and five RBI. The game marked the first multi-home run effort of Howell’s career.
Richard Fitts pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief and struck out a season high seven batters. Fitts allowed just two hits, but both were game-tying home runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Cody Greenhill, Fitts and Carson Skipper combined to strike out 13 batters overall.
The teams play game two Friday at 6 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.