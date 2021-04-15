Alabama earns walk-off extra-inning win over Auburn

TUSCALOOSA – Owen Diodati’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning helped Alabama walk off Auburn 8-7 on Thursday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The win moved the Crimson Tide to 21-12 on the season, including a 6-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Auburn fell to 13-17 and 1-12 in league play.

Auburn scored in five innings, but Alabama responded with at least one run each time the Tigers crossed home plate.

Auburn scored first, plating one in the second inning before Alabama answered with two in the home half. The Tide added a pair in the bottom of the third before AU came back with two in the fourth. Alabama crossed one in the home half, but the Tigers countered for three in the fifth to take the lead.

The Tiger lead would not last for long as the Tide added one in the bottom of the fifth. The teams traded single runs in the eighth before failing to score in the ninth to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Alabama got the leadoff man on thanks to a single from Zane Denton. He was followed by a single from Sam Praytor to put two on for Diodati. The Tide designated hitter sent the first pitch he saw down the line in right for the walk-off win.