Alabama ends Arkansas win streak

Without Notae for much of the half, Arkansas shot 31.4 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from 3-point range.

Alabama survives first half of runs

The Crimson Tide continued right where it left off in its last game from 3-point range early.

After Alabama hit a season-high 63.6 percent from beyond the arc against Ole Miss on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide kept those efforts rolling early against Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide went 6-for-12 from deep to start the game, which gave Alabama a 24-16 lead just over midway into the first half.

Alabama looked to be cruising offensively, while Arkansas couldn't get as much going without Notae. At one point, Alabama held a 28-18 lead.

Then the Crimson Tide started to unravel.

Alabama went about six minutes without a score. It turned the ball over five times in a five-minute span. It had 15 turnovers in the first half.

And the Crimson Tide kept picking up fouls, much to the dismay of the crowd that booed the officials on multiple occasions. Five different players had two fouls at halftime.