Alabama faces must-win situations at SEC Baseball Tournament

Alabama’s seeding in the SEC Baseball Tournament came down to the conference’s final regular-season game — a South Carolina win over Florida — and the end result slotted the Tide into the tournament’s opening game Tuesday morning.

Alabama, the No. 11 seed, will play sixth-seeded Georgia at 9:30 a.m. CT in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

“We would play at 3 a.m., if that’s what it took,” coach Brad Bohannon said Monday. “We were excited to extend our season and have the opportunity to play.”

Alabama needed the game, and will need a win, badly. The Tide (29-25, 12-17 in SEC) is among a group of bubble teams vying for an NCAA Tournament spot and Bohannon estimates his team will need two or three victories this week in Hoover to earn back-to-back berths in the NCAA regionals.

“The track record of being 12-17 in league and getting into the tournament — the numbers aren’t great,” Bohannon said. “I think it’s pretty obvious that we need to play deep into the week. I don’t know if that means winning two or winning three, or having to win the tournament. For three weeks, man, I feel like every day has kind of been do-or-die, our most important game of the year. I can’t imagine our chances are that strong if we lose on Tuesday.

“We’re going with the mindset that our season is over if we don’t win on Tuesday, whether that’s accurate or not.”

Alabama had an 8-5 record in the SEC on April 15, after sweeping then-No. 7 Ole Miss and beating then-No. 1 Tennessee. That put the Tide within the projected NCAA Tournament field, but it then lost 12 of its next 14 conference games to fall out of picture.

Alabama ended its regular season with a three-game series against fifth-ranked Arkansas, the top team in the SEC West at the time. The Tide won both Friday and Saturday, scoring a total of 26 runs — more than it did in its previous six SEC games combined.

Despite the wins, Alabama was not part of the projected tournament field or the “first four out” by D1Baseball.com on Sunday. If the Tide wins Tuesday, though, it would begin double-elimination play Wednesday morning against No. 3 seed Arkansas, with another game Thursday.

“There’s a lot of other stuff that goes into it. It’s not just how we do but how some of the other conference tournaments and the other bubble teams, how they perform. All that is out of your control,” Bohannon said. “I feel pretty confident saying that we need to have a good week and a long week if we want to play after this SEC Tournament.”

Alabama had entered the Arkansas series with some uncertainty over its spot in the 12-team SEC tournament. Weekend losses by the conference’s bottom two teams in Missouri and Mississippi State meant Alabama would have made the SEC Tournament regardless, but arriving in Hoover on a two-game winning streak is something the Tide will take.

“I’m certainly hopeful,” Bohannon said. “The elephant in the room for us is we haven’t been a great offensive team in league play. We haven’t gotten a lot of the big hits that we needed, as far as hitting the three-run homer, hitting the double with the bases loaded. We did that this weekend, man. We strung hits together.

“I kind of felt like after we won on Friday, I kind of felt like there was a big monkey off our back. It had been a rough three or four weeks for us. I thought our kids played a little extra loose or free on Saturday.”

Georgia finished 35-20 and 15-15 in the SEC, taking two games from Alabama in a late April series that saw the Tide shutout the then-10th ranked Bulldogs in the finale, 3-0.

“They’re a very good team,” Bohannon said. “What I really took away from them when we played them is they really know how to play baseball. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They make you beat them.”

Garrett McMillan (4-5, 3.83 ERA) will take the mound for the Tide. After starting Thursday night for Alabama, McMillan might not pitch as deep as normal Tuesday on his shorter rest, according to Bohannon.

“Garrett’s had a great season,” the coach said. “G-Mac is from a compete level, level of competitiveness, is probably our best competitor, pitcher or position player. That guy is an absolute bulldog and a winner. I asked him, I said, ‘Hey, do you want the ball on Tuesday.’ He asked me, ‘Do you want to win?’

“I think if we didn’t start Garrett, I’d have about 35 people in the dugout looking at me like, ‘Coach, what are you doing?’ He’s kind of our guy.”

Alabama will gather its players at 6 a.m. CT Tuesday, and Bohannon is not worried about his team being lethargic in the situation.

“I think that’s pretty black and white,” he said. “We just got to go out and win, man.”