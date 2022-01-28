Alabama faces tough task against No. 4 Baylor

Although Baylor is ranked No. 4 in both the polls, it has spent time at No. 1 this season.

The Bears also sit No. 2 in KenPom and No. 4 in NET.

No team this season has more Quad 1 wins than Baylor, which has seven. The Bears have two losses, one in Quad 1 and the other in Quad 2. Otherwise, their overall record in the first two quads is 10-2.

By comparison, the Crimson Tide is No. 25 in NET and No. 20 in KenPom. Alabama is 6-5 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, but the two Quad 3 losses are a major blemish for the Crimson Tide.

Baylor's best wins have come against No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Villanova and No. 24 Iowa State.

The Bears' two losses have been in January against No. 14 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

Numbers to know

Discovering why Baylor has had plenty of success isn't difficult. Just look at offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency.

The Bears rank No. 5 and No. 6 nationally, respectively, in those two categories.