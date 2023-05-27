Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER –Alabama baseball’s run in the SEC Tournament is over.

Now, the Tide waits to see if it will host a NCAA Regional Tournament.

Alabama, ranked No. 24 in the country, fell to eighth-ranked Vanderbilt 9-2 Friday night at Hoover Met Stadium, eliminating the Tide from the tournament. Alabama went 2-2 at the tournament.

Alabama (40-19) will see if it has done enough to garner a NCAA Regional tournament host spot. The regional sites will be announced Sunday night. The Tide won 18 SEC games, its most since 2009.

“Well, I hope that our resume speaks for itself,” Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson said. “We were in the top three in the league in pitching and hitting, the only team to do that in the league. We led the league in run differential at plus 48, and I think we led the league in four or five different pitching categories.

“I think the biggest thing is if you look back through history you’d see that teams that get 17, 18 (SEC) wins, the track record of them hosting is pretty good, so we’ve history on our side kind of working in our favor. I know it’s a tough job, but I feel good about where we’re at. I think our guys have done a great job, and they’ve earned it.”

After the regional sites are announced on Sunday, the entire NCAA field will be revealed on Monday morning.

In Friday’s game, Vanderbilt struck early with a five-run first. The Crimson Tide cut the deficit thanks to a two-run homer from Colby Shelton in the third but would get no closer. The Commodores added three in the fifth and one in the ninth for the 9-2 final.

Andrew Pinckney had two hits to lead the Tide offense and Shelton drove in the two runs.

Shelton’s homer was his 22nd of the season. He is now tied for fourth in Alabama single-season history. The all-time program mark is 28 by Kent Matthes in 2009.

Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell (7-3) earned the pitching win with Thomas Schultz picking up his first save of the season. Futrell recorded two strikeouts, three walks, four hits and two earned runs in his five innings. Schultz worked the remaining four frames, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out four

Alabama’s starter Jacob McNairy (6-2) suffered the loss. He threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits, four walks, and eight runs with seven of those earned.

"(Vanderbilt) did a great job tonight, came out and jumped on us early, and Jacob had a rough first," Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson said. "He's been one of the best pitchers in this league for the last month, and he's given us some really great outings down the stretch here, and tonight in the first they got to him.”

R.J. Austin went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, single, double and a walk to lead the Vanderbilt offense. Chris Maldonado logged three walks and went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a solo homer.

“The main thing was that the big innings got us tonight,” Jackson said. “We had some good at-bats. We hit some balls hard, hit some balls hard right at guys, and we just couldn’t ever get much going offensively. You’ve got to give Vanderbilt credit; they did a good tonight.”