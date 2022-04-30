Alabama finishes draft with seven selections; Auburn only one

The 2022 NFL Draft ended Saturday evening with seven players from Alabama selected over the three days, the fewest for the school since 2016.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis’ selection early in the fourth round proved to be the final of the draft for the Tide, which saw cornerback Josh Jobe and outside linebacker Christopher Allen not drafted despite projections both would be picked.

Jobe intends to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, his agents tweeted. Allen intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, 9News reported.

Alabama’s seven total picks were tied for the fifth-most of any school in the 262-pick draft. Georgia set a new NFL record for a seven-round draft with 15, breaking the previous record of 14 set by LSU in 2020 and Ohio State in 2004. LSU had 10 players picked, Cincinnati had nine and Penn State had eight. Oklahoma joined Alabama in having seven picks.

Alabama had 10 players selected in 2021, nine in 2020, 10 in 2019, a school-record 12 in 2018 and 10 in 2017.

The two first-round selections of Evan Neal and Jameson Williams were also Alabama’s fewest since the 2016 draft, when center Ryan Kelly was the only first-round pick and one of seven total.

Jobe and Allen were both projected as mid-round picks before the draft. Jobe finished the draft as ESPN’s No. 2 available player left behind Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann, while Allen was ESPN’s eighth-best available prospect. Each entered the draft with injury concerns, as Jobe dealt with a turf toe injury last season that eventually required surgery and Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury in the opener.

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and wide receiver Slade Bolden were also not drafted.

Alabama 2022 draft picks:

OT Evan Neal, first round, No. 7 overall, New York Giants

WR Jameson Williams, first round, No. 12 overall, Detroit Lions

WR John Metchie, second round, No. 44 overall, Houston Texans

DL Phidarian Mathis, second round, No. 47, Washington Commanders

LB Christian Harris, third round, No. 75, Houston Texans

RB Brian Robinson, third round, No. 98, Washington Commanders

CB Jalyn-Armour Davis, fourth round, No. 119, Baltimore Ravens

McCreary is lone Auburn selection: Roger McCreary marveled at one of the panels adorning the wall of Auburn’s indoor practice facility when he returned to campus last month.

There was his name, added to the list of All-Americans to come through the program. McCreary long dreamt of having his name on that board, and as he saw that goal actualized following a standout senior season, he thought back on all he accomplished on the Plains.

On Friday, McCreary added another achievement to his resume as another dream was realized on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. McCreary was selected in the second round by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 35 overall pick in this year’s draft, as he became the first Auburn player taken – and only Tiger player selected as it turned out.

McCreary was the fifth cornerback picked in this year’s draft, which saw four corners selected in the first round Thursday night: LSU’s Derek Stingley (third overall to the Detroit Lions), Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner (fourth overall to the New York Jets), Washington’s Trent McDuffie (21st overall to the Kansas City Chiefs) and Florida’s Kaiir Elam (23rd overall to the Buffalo Bills).

A native of Mobile, McCreary spent four years at Auburn, where he went from unheralded three-star prospect to All-America cornerback and one of the premier cover corners in college football. McCreary finished his Auburn career with 135 total tackles, with 10 for a loss, six interceptions and 35 pass breakups.

Once rated as the No. 989 overall player coming out of high school in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, McCreary signed with Auburn and became a two-year starting defensive back in the SEC. He was the third-lowest rated signee in Auburn’s 2018 class but left the program as one of the most impactful members of that 12th-ranked recruiting class, which included 23 players.

After seeing the field in a reserve role as a freshman in 2018, when he appeared in seven games, McCreary saw his playing time increase as a sophomore. He appeared in all 13 games for Auburn and earned his first career start on the road against eventual-national champion LSU, finishing that outing with a career-high 10 tackles and his first career interception — picking off that season’s Heisman winner, Joe Burrow, while covering Ja’Marr Chase, a consensus All-American, that year’s Biletnikoff winner and a top-five NFL Draft pick.

The following season, after the departure of Noah Igbinoghene for the NFL, McCreary stepped into a starting role and established himself as Auburn’s new No. 1 cornerback during his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, he started all 10 games at corner for Auburn during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing with 45 tackles, including seven for a loss, and six pass breakups. He considered turning pro after that season but instead chose to return to Auburn for his senior year both to further improve his draft stock and to earn his degree.

McCreary graduated last summer, becoming a first-generation college graduate, and then followed it up with a stalwart season in the Tigers’ secondary. He had a career-high 49 tackles and a career-best 16 passes defended — with two interceptions, including a pick-six against Alabama State, and 14 pass breakups. His 16 passes defended were tied for sixth-most among FBS players and led the SEC, while his 14 pass breakups tied for fourth in the country and ranked No. 1 among SEC defenders.

McCreary earned first-team All-America honors before turning his attention to the draft. He’s the sixth defensive back to be drafted out of Auburn in the last five years, and he’s the third to be selected in the first two rounds, joining Carlton Davis (second round in 2018) and Iginoghene (first round in 2020).