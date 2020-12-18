Alabama, Florida feature explosive offenses in SEC Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama has not seen much in terms of an offensive equal in 2020. It has won the total yardage battle in all of its games by at least 76 yards, and won that battle by 150 yards or more in six of its 10 games. It leads the nation in touchdowns.

Saturday’s SEC Championship Game will present as close to an offensive equal as UA has seen in months.

Alabama’s matchup with Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday will see it face an offense currently ranked tied for fifth in the nation in points, tied for fourth in plays of 10 yards or more and first in passing yards per game. Alabama has outgained five of its last six opponents by over 255 yards. It’s unlikely to experience the same offensive dominance on Saturday.

“This team is as explosive as anyone in the country on offense,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “They have really good skill players, really good quarterback, good balance on offense. (Florida coach) Dan (Mullen) does a great job in terms of calling plays, formations, adjustments.

"A lot of similarities to LSU's style of play last year in terms of the kind of mismatch players that they have. They've done a good job of utilizing all their talent in a very positive way.”