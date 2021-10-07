Alabama focuses on shotgun snap issues

This is the first year as a starter for junior center Darrian Dalcourt. He was competing for the job in the preseason with Chris Owens, now the starting right tackle. Making his first career start against Miami, Dalcourt received the highest grade among Alabama offensive lineman from the coaches.

The shotgun is just part of the deal in Alabama’s offense since 129 of Young’s 148 passes this season have come from the formation, according to SECStatCat. Up until the Ole Miss game, there hadn’t been many errant snaps.

“But we had a couple in the game Saturday that we’re trying to clean up,” Saban said, “and I think it really is helpful to the quarterback to be able to operate the timing of plays when we get the proper snaps so it’s one of the most important things that we have to get straightened out and be consistent at.”

For the most part, Saban hasn’t had too many complaints about offensive line play to date. It was more of a running game against Ole Miss as the defense dropped extra backs in coverage in what became an invitation to pound the ground game. The 210 rushing yards were a team-high in SEC play while Brian Robinson had a career-best 171 of them.